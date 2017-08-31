POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Dara Khosrowshahi appointed as the new Uber CEO
04:51
World
Money Talks: Dara Khosrowshahi appointed as the new Uber CEO
Ride-hailing giant Uber has chosen Dara Khosrowshahi as its next Chief Executive. Khosrowshahi was previously the CEO of travel company, Expedia and faces the challenge of mending Uber's public image. But his appointment has not been free from controversy. Sourav Roy takes a look and Professor Erik Gordon from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan joins us for more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 31, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?