Money Talks: Central bankers offered no policy clues at the Jackson Hole Summit

The financial world was focused on a remote Wyoming resort town where the great and good of central banking gathered for an annual economic symposium. It took place at a time when central bank policy makers are facing the challenge of unwinding their assets, after nearly a decade of stimulus following the financial crisis. Investors were listening intently for any hint on future monetary policy moves but what they got was very different, as Jade Barker reports from Jackson Hole in Wyoming.