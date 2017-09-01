World Share

Bosnia: Crafting a Future

Why did Bosnia turn towards handicrafts? And what does it say about this once war-torn lands? In this documentary, TRT World reporter Elif Bereketli looks into the dynamics behind this recent trend by talking to local artisans.