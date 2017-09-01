World Share

Money Talks: China expands surveillance camera network

China has around 100 million cameras on its streets; the highest number in the world. The government says the heightened surveillance improves efficiency and security. But critics say these come at the cost of privacy. Dan Epstein reports from Beijing.