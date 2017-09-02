World Share

Myanmar Violence: UN says 40,000 Rohingya have fled fighting

Turkey says a 'genocide' is taking place in Myanmar and has urged Bangladesh to open its doors to fleeing Rohingya Muslims. At least 400 people - mostly Rohingya - have been killed in what Myanmar says is an ongoing security operation in Rakhine state. The UN estimates that nearly 60-thousand have escaped the violence, but scores of others have drowned attempting to cross the river that borders Bangladesh. Turkey's Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu says Ankara will pay the costs of hosting people in Bangladesh. Christine Pirovolakis has the story.