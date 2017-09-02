POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar Violence: Rohingya are 'world's most persecuted minority'
01:36
World
They have been subjected to violence for decades and are often described as the world's most persecuted minority. But who are Myanmar's Rohingya? Arabella Munro explains. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 2, 2017
