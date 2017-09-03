World Share

Colombia Coins: Memorabilia commissioned ahead of Pope's visit

Pope Francis is due to arrive in Colombia on Wednesday to celebrate the country's long road to peace. His visit includes towns that were at the epicentre of the brutal war with Colombia's FARC rebels. And one city has commissioned some highly original memorabilia. Staci Bivens explains.