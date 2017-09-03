POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Colombia Coins: Memorabilia commissioned ahead of Pope's visit
Colombia Coins: Memorabilia commissioned ahead of Pope's visit
Pope Francis is due to arrive in Colombia on Wednesday to celebrate the country's long road to peace. His visit includes towns that were at the epicentre of the brutal war with Colombia's FARC rebels. And one city has commissioned some highly original memorabilia. Staci Bivens explains.
September 3, 2017
