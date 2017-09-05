POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar Violence: Interview with Alicia de la Cour Venning, Queen Mary University
03:55
World
Myanmar Violence: Interview with Alicia de la Cour Venning, Queen Mary University
Alicia de la Cour Venning is a Researcher at the International State Crime Initiative (ISCI) School of Law Queen Mary University of London. We talked to her about the latest in violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 5, 2017
