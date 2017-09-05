What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Myanmar Violence: Interview with Alicia de la Cour Venning, Queen Mary University

Alicia de la Cour Venning is a Researcher at the International State Crime Initiative (ISCI) School of Law Queen Mary University of London. We talked to her about the latest in violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world