Myanmar Violence: Bangladeshi hospitals overwhelmed by refugees
01:46
World
Myanmar Violence: Bangladeshi hospitals overwhelmed by refugees
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi to end the massacre of Rohingya Muslims. Doctors in neighbouring Bangladesh are struggling to cope with the increasing number of Rohingya refugees who arrive there needing treatment. Kerry Alexandra reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 5, 2017
