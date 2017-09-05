POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rohingya crisis, US' legacy of torture and Growing world population
51:35
World
Rohingya crisis, US' legacy of torture and Growing world population
Deadly fighting pushes more Rohingya Muslims out of Myanmar. How they've become known as one of the world's most vulnerable people? A book could answer some burning questions about the Iraq War -- but will it get past government censors? And, could a population boom not be the ticking time bomb some people make it out to be? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 5, 2017
