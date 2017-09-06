What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Ai Weiwei's documentary 'Human Flow'

This year's Venice Film Festival is receiving acclaim for the diversity of its selection. A documentary by Chinese artist and filmmaker Ai Weiwei on the global refugee crisis is one of the main centres of attention. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world