Recruiting through rhyme
10:44
Poetry is often overlooked as a key recruiting tool for terror groups like Daesh and Al Qaeda. We speak with Elisabeth Kendall who's arguably the world's foremost expert on 'jihadist poetry'. She tells us it provides a glimpse into the mentality of terrorists, and can help explain why their ideology flourishes.
September 6, 2017
