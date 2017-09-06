World Share

Recruiting through rhyme

Poetry is often overlooked as a key recruiting tool for terror groups like Daesh and Al Qaeda. We speak with Elisabeth Kendall who's arguably the world's foremost expert on 'jihadist poetry'. She tells us it provides a glimpse into the mentality of terrorists, and can help explain why their ideology flourishes.