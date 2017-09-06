POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: UN says Syrian regime behind sarin gas attack
The War in Syria: UN says Syrian regime behind sarin gas attack
War crimes investigators for the UN blame the Syrian regime for a chemical gas attack that killed at least 83 people in Khan Shaykun in April this year. It's the first UN report to officially blame Damascus for the attack. TRT World's Sara Firth reports. A warning that some viewers may find these images disturbing. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 6, 2017
