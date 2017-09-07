POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Artist Young-Jun Tak talks about his installation for the 15th Istanbul Biennial
06:03
World
Artist Young-Jun Tak talks about his installation for the 15th Istanbul Biennial
South Korean artist Young-Jun Tak is here in Istanbul to display his installation at the Istanbul Modern arts museum for the upcoming 15th edition of the Istanbul biennial. Now the biennial begins in a couple days during Art week but now we're going to take a sneak peek into Young-Jun's work as he joins us in the studio. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 7, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?