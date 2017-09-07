POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Huma Kabakci talks about the exhibition 'Past meets Present'
05:37
World
Huma Kabakci talks about the exhibition 'Past meets Present'
'Past meets Present'. That's the title of an exhibition in Istanbul presenting the works of 16 artists at the Anna Laudel Contemporary. The exhibition showcases many diverse works as the participating artists come from very different artistic and cultural backgrounds. But they all have several things in common; their interest in the research, excavations and discoveries of historians, scientists and archaeologists.
September 7, 2017
