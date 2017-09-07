Money Talks: 2017 Hajj season ends

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Around two million Muslim pilgrims from all over the world have gathered at Mount Arafat, east of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, as their annual Hajj pilgrimage is coming to end. But this year, Mecca had fewer visitors than usual from certain countries. Let's have a look at what that means for the Saudi economy.
September 7, 2017
