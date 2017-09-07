World Share

Money Talks: British Prime Minister Theresa May visits Japan

British Prime Minister Theresa May is in Japan for a three day visit. May hopes to convince Japanese investors that the British economy will remain strong after it leaves the EU in 2019. Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, has promised May that his country will remain committed to the UK even after Brexit. Seijiro Takeshita is a Professor at the School of Management and Information at the University of Shizuoka. He says despite the assurances from politicians, Japanese investors are wary of the uncertainty surrounding Brexit.