POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: British Prime Minister Theresa May visits Japan
02:23
World
Money Talks: British Prime Minister Theresa May visits Japan
British Prime Minister Theresa May is in Japan for a three day visit. May hopes to convince Japanese investors that the British economy will remain strong after it leaves the EU in 2019. Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, has promised May that his country will remain committed to the UK even after Brexit. Seijiro Takeshita is a Professor at the School of Management and Information at the University of Shizuoka. He says despite the assurances from politicians, Japanese investors are wary of the uncertainty surrounding Brexit. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 7, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?