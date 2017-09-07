World Share

Money Talks: Third round of Brexit talks fail to produce progress

The third round of Brexit talks have now wrapped up in Brussels and they have failed to produce any major breakthroughs. With the UK and EU still unable to agree on key issues, businesses are getting frustrated with there being little to no indication of what a Brexit deal would look like. Kevin Ozebek has more from Brussels and Kallum Pickering, a Senior UK Economist at Berenber, brings his analysis. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world