Money Talks: Texas chemical plant explodes after Hurricane Harvey

The cost of the worst rainstorm to hit the continental US in its history is growing. A chemical plant in Texas exploded. Power to the facility's cooling system was knocked out by flooding after Tropical Storm Harvey struck the region. A policeman was hospitalised after inhaling fumes. For more, Leah Duncan joins us from New York.