World Share

Rohingya genocide, Gas attacks in Syria and Japanese whale hunting

Is Myanmar committing genocide against the Rohingya? We ask if such a declaration would change the future of the world's most persecuted people. Meanwhile, UN investigators say the Syrian regime is to blame for dozens of chemical attacks. And, why a prominent conservationist says he can no longer protect whales from Japanese hunters.