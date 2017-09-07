POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Migrant Crisis
03:47
World
Roundtable: Migrant Crisis
This could be the most deadly year for migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa into Europe - why is it proving so hard to beat the people smugglers? For migrants attempting the crossing from North Africa to Europe, it is often their last hope of a better life. This year Italy adopted an aggressive approach to stemming the flow of migrants, backing the efforts of the Libyan coastguard. Some say NGO&#39;s rescue boats are making the crisis worse - an accusation they say is nonsense. But how can this crisis be managed? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 7, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?