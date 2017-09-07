POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Can Europe's migration crisis be resolved?
This could be the most deadly year for migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa into Europe - why is it proving so hard to beat the people smugglers? For migrants attempting the crossing from North Africa to Europe, it is often their last hope of a better life. This year Italy adopted an aggressive approach to stemming the flow of migrants, backing the efforts of the Libyan coastguard. Some say NGO's rescue boats are making the crisis worse - an accusation they say is nonsense. But how can this crisis be managed? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 7, 2017
