Money Talks: Turkish currency gains ground against US Dollar
The Turkish Lira has been one of the rising emerging currencies against the US Dollar in 2017, boosted by positive signals from the Central Bank. Rising foreign investments, a strong recovery in tourist arrivals and exports also help Turkey's currency gain strength. International investors including Societe Generale and Goldman Sachs expect the Turkish Lira to continue to gain strength. Economist Taha Arvas explains what he believes are the key drivers behind the Turkish economy and its strengthening currency. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 7, 2017
