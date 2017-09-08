POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Toronto International Film Festival with Muge Turan
03:53
World
The 42nd annual Toronto International Film Festival is underway. This year's edition includes 255 feature-length films and 84 short films. Of the feature films, 147 are claimed to be world premieres. Film critic, Muge Turan joins me now from Toronto. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 8, 2017
