POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Offscript: Kenya’s supreme court annuls vote
03:41
World
Offscript: Kenya’s supreme court annuls vote
Kenya’s Supreme court decided to annul the recent presidential vote, an unprecedented move in an African country. But the response from Western news outlets was largely negative. Do we actually want to see democracy in Africa? Or just the facade of democracy so we can report that the Africans are calm and there's stability? Imran Garda goes Offscript. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 8, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?