Strait Talk: The tears of Rohingya
World
Strait Talk this week throws light on the plight of Rohingyas, who are the world's most persecuted minority. Rohingyas are fleeing a genocide, as Myanmar government continues its 'clearing operations'. The world's response to their agony has been abysmal with exceptions. Turkey has delivered its first phase of aid to the Rohingyas. Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan along with Mevlut Cavusoglu and Bilal Erdogan have visted the Refugee camps in Cox Bazaar. We look into the suffering of Rohingyas and what is the world doing to stop it. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 8, 2017
