What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

US-India ties on the brink of collapse

World Share

Strait Talk: Final Thoughts on impact of social media during tragedies

Strait Talk host Ali Mustafa throws light on the impact of social media during wars and other tragedies. Is social media helpful or does it become an echo chamber of hate? Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world