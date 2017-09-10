POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar Violence: Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army declares truce
02:30
World
Myanmar Violence: Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army declares truce
The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army has declared a month-long ceasefire after an escalation in violence in Myanmar. The group says it's to allow aid organisations to respond to the growing humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State. But it's unclear whether government forces will do the same. Christine Pirovolakis has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 10, 2017
