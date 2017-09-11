What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Roundtable: Is the CAR on the brink of genocide?

A nation ruptured by religious differences. Muslim versus Christian. Is the Central African Republic on the brink of genocide? Two militias intent on overpowering each other. The civilians they claim to represent, caught in a violent war. The four year conflict in the Central African Republic has seen thousands of people killed and hundreds of thousands displaced… And the fighting appears to be escalating. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world