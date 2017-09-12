POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: UN accuses Syria of committing war crimes
02:43
World
The War in Syria: UN accuses Syria of committing war crimes
This week, world leaders will meet at the United Nations General Assembly in New York where Syria is expected to top their agenda. But despite evidence of war crimes committed by Syrian regime forces, very little has been done to hold anyone accountable. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 12, 2017
