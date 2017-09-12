POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar Violence: UN warns of "ethnic cleansing" against Rohingya
Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein's statement came before UN said roughly 370, 000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since August.
September 12, 2017
