A preview of Contemporary Istanbul

Istanbul's about to be very enticing for art lovers - as this week marks the opening of multiple events across the city. And with artworks from 70 galleries displayed across six main locations, Contemporary Istanbul's putting on one of the most exciting exhibits. Our Miranda Atty previews what to expect.