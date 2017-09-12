POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Raf Stesmans and two young designers pay a visit to our studio
Raf Stesmans and two young designers pay a visit to our studio
It's that time of the year again where designers showcase their spring-summer collections in various fashion weeks held around the world. The most recent one has just taken place in New York and now, Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Istanbul is set to kick off. With various workshops and many runway shows, this year's edition seems like it could be one of the best ever. Istanbul based Belgian designer Raf Stesmans and two young talents Neslihan Comez and Tugce Demiran paid a visit to our studio. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 12, 2017
