World Share

Catalonia’s independence referendum on hold?

Hundreds of thousands of Catalans flooded the streets of Barcelona to celebrate their national day. The annual celebration turned into a protest after a Spanish court ruled to suspend an upcoming referendum on independence. Leaders in the region vowed to continue with the poll. But would Spain recognize the results?