Tennis films storm the Toronto International Film Festival

As one film festival ends another begins. The Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing. And it's putting the tennis world under the spotlight with three new movies. Such films haven't received good reviews in the past, but we'll see if the polite sport will finally get the cinematic game set and match it deserves.