'Ai Weiwei on Porcelain' opens in Istanbul

It's the first time he's exhibiting in Turkey, and, just like many of his own pieces, he's gone big for the occasion. Ai Weiwei's On Porcelain features more than 100 pieces of work, which have never previously been shown together.