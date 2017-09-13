POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Andy Serkis's directorial debut 'Breathe'
04:28
World
Andy Serkis's directorial debut 'Breathe'
To test the extent of their creative side, many actors are attracted by the idea of going behind the camera to make their own films. But only a select few manage to impress audiences with their directorial efforts. Cult star Andy Serkis is one such artist who's brought his debut feature to the Toronto International Film Festival. And critics, along with fans, are already raving about it. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 13, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?