'Contemporary Istanbul' director Kamiar Maleki pays a visit to our studio
06:16
World
There are a host of cultural events taking place this month in Istanbul attracting art lovers and visitors to the city. Among them is the 12th edition of Contemporary Istanbul. Artworks from both established and emerging galleries will be on display for visitors from Thursday. The aim is to bring regional and international focus to the dynamic contemporary art scene in Istanbul. Here's a small sneak peak of what to expect. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 13, 2017
