POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India-China tensions, Togo’s anti-government protests and Germany rejects Poland reparations demand
49:54
World
India-China tensions, Togo’s anti-government protests and Germany rejects Poland reparations demand
A territorial dispute on the Indian and Chinese border has been at the centre of a violent dispute between the neighbouring states. Is this sabre rattling? Or are these two nuclear powers on the brink of war? Also, Hundreds of thousands anti-government protestors have taken to the streets of Togo against President Faure Gnassingbe, and his family’s 50-year dynasty. Could the stand-off could lead to civil war? And, Germany has rejected demands by Poland for reparations over WWII. Berlin says it’s already paid in full during negotiations in 1953, But Warsaw says that deal was made by a puppet government ruled by Russia. Does Poland have a case? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 13, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?