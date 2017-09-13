World Share

India-China tensions, Togo’s anti-government protests and Germany rejects Poland reparations demand

A territorial dispute on the Indian and Chinese border has been at the centre of a violent dispute between the neighbouring states. Is this sabre rattling? Or are these two nuclear powers on the brink of war? Also, Hundreds of thousands anti-government protestors have taken to the streets of Togo against President Faure Gnassingbe, and his family's 50-year dynasty. Could the stand-off could lead to civil war? And, Germany has rejected demands by Poland for reparations over WWII. Berlin says it's already paid in full during negotiations in 1953, But Warsaw says that deal was made by a puppet government ruled by Russia. Does Poland have a case?