International Cricket returns to Pakistan
04:40
World
International Cricket returns to Pakistan
While England bask in the glory of a hard fought series win over the West Indies, in Pakistan the World Eleven is preparing for a very important series for the people of pakistan. Here's Lachlan Guselli with a look at the Independence Cup a small trophy, which means a lot to the sport. And Leena Aziz joined us from London to talk about this landmark competition. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 13, 2017
