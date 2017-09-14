POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Joan Osborne pays respect to her musical influence in 'Songs of Bob Dylan'
04:18
World
Joan Osborne pays respect to her musical influence in 'Songs of Bob Dylan'
Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is considered among the most influential figures in music history. One performer who proudly claims Dylan's influence on her work is recording artist Joan Osborne. Her latest album, consisting entirely of songs by the Nobel prize winning musician, is causing quite a stir for its boldness. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?