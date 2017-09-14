World Share

Alper Turan talks about Halil Altindere's latest exhibition on Syrian refugees

The refugee crisis has been on going for years now. The unfortunate stories of hundreds of millions of refugees have provoked many different works by a wide range of artists. Among them is Halil Altindere, who took a Syrian astronaut's story and turned it into art but more importantly a message to humanity. His work has been presented to visitors in various countries and is now a part of the 'Welcome to Homeland' exhibition here in Istanbul. Curated by 'Das Art Project' the exhibition will run until the 21st of October.