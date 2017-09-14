World Share

Saudi Arabia’s succession plan

Saudi Arabia has arrested clerics and activists who expressed criticism against the Kingdom's foreign policy. Are the arrests a part of a plan to bolster Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's position in preparation of his rise to becoming the ruler of Saudi Arabia?