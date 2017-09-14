World Share

Burundi war crimes

A UN Investigation concluded that security forces in Burundi are guilty of crimes against humanity towards anti-government protestors. Investigators say that orders for extrajudicial killings, sexual violence and acts of torture came from the highest levels of government. Are President Pierre Nkurunziza and senior officials of his government guilty of war crimes against their own citizens?