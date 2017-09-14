POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar violence, Burundi war crimes and Saudi Arabia’s succession plan
52:06
World
Myanmar violence, Burundi war crimes and Saudi Arabia’s succession plan
The UN has declared violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar as a form of ethnic cleansing. But international condemnation seems to be falling on deaf ears as state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi snubbed a UN meeting this week. Also, the UN has accused the government of Burundi of carrying out war crimes against anti-government protestors. The government has denied the accusations. Is President Pierre Nkurunziza a war criminal? And, is Saudi Arabia preparing for the accession of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?