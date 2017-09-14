World Share

Money Talks: French Police removes protesting GM&S employees

In France, protesting employees of auto parts maker GM&S have been removed by police outside its factory in Poissy near Paris. They are angry that their new employers have laid off a majority of staff after taking over the company. The case of GM&S is being seen as a test for France's new president Emanuelle Macron and his industrial policy. He is planning France's most ambitious labour reforms in decades. For more, our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.