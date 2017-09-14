POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Bell Pottinger expelled from PR body in UK
Money Talks: Bell Pottinger expelled from PR body in UK
The issue of race in South Africa has resulted in one of the UK's biggest public relations firms being kicked out of the industry's trade association. Bell Pottinger is accused of stoking racial tensions in South Africa. That's after it worked on a campaign for Oakbay Capital, an investment firm owned by the wealthy Gupta family, who are close allies of President Jacob Zuma. The Public Relations and Communications Association says Bell Pottinger will not be eligible to reapply for a minimum of five years neither can it appeal the decision. For more, Natalie Powell joins us from London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
