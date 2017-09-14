September 14, 2017
03:15
03:15
More Videos
Roundtable: Nuclear Peace
Nuclear weapons as protectors of peace. It's called nuclear deterrence. But does it work? It's the theory that countries with nuclear weapons won't use them on each other for fear of retaliation. Historically it's been shown to work. But in a time when the United States and North Korea are threatening to attack each other, does it still apply? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
More Videos