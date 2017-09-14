World Share

Money Talks: EU court ordered Intel fine to be re-examined

Intel has been fighting the EU for eight years now over a $1.3 billion fine. The US chip giant was found guilty of hindering competition. And now Intel has won the latest round in that battle. The EU's Court of Justice has ruled that a lower tribunal has to reexamine Intel's appeal against the fine. For more, Elena Casas join us from Brussels.