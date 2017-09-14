POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Claw machines rise in South Korea as economy slows
Money Talks: Claw machines rise in South Korea as economy slows
If you have ever been to an amusement arcade, chances are you have tried to pick out a fluffy toy using a mechanised claw. Over the years these cute but frustrating games have largely fallen out of favour. But in South Korea, they are making a comeback and as Joseph Kim explains, their resurgence has become an emblem of a struggling economy. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
